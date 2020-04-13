Breaking: Buhari addresses Nigerians by 7pm

President Muhammadu Buhari would be addressing the country at 7:00pm on Monday.

A statement from the State House, signed by Special Adviser to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, said the nationwide broadcast would be aired by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast,” the statement said.

