Breaking : Boko Haram attacks motorists in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked motorists near Lantaiwa, a community located 70 kilometers north from Damaturu the Yobe state capital and 30 kilometers to Dapchi where 110 schoolgirls were abducted in 2018.

The Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh reveals that operatives of the army have been mobilized to the area, however, information on whether passengers have been abducted or not is still sketchy.

The terrorists had last Sunday succeeded in destroying two telecommunication masts in Babbangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Council of the State in order to stop the locals from sharing information with the security personnel.

