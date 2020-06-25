Breaking: APC NEC dissolves NWC, appoints Caretaker Committee

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The decision has just been taken at the ongoing NEC Meeting of the party.

According to a tweet by Personal Assistant (New Media) to the President, Bashir Ahmad, the decision was taken following a recommendation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved,” Ahmad tweeted.

However, NEC has appointed Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as Chairman, caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention.

Recall that the NWC had been embroiled in a leadership crisis since a Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party.

