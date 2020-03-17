Breaking: Another Coronavirus case recorded in Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said another case of the deadly Coronavirus has been recorded in Lagos, bringing to three the cases recorded in Nigeria.

According to Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, the new case of Coronavirus is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman, a member of Non- Government Organization community, who travelled from UK to Lagos on 13th of March, 2020.

“She is now in isolation and receiving care at Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

“Red circle Contact tracing of all passengers and all those who may have come in contact with this latest case has commenced,” he said.

Abayomi said the woman travelled to the UK and came back on March 13 on British Airways 75.

He explained that the woman went into self-isolation and was only in contact with her family.

Abayomi added that the woman lived with her parents, saying that the entire family had been moved to the IDH, Yaba for isolation to see if they would develop symptoms of the virus.

The commissioner said while the woman had been moved to isolation I ward for treatment, those who boarded the plane with her would be traced.

He said people in the flight with the woman should contact the government for appropriate advice on what to do.

According to him, government would be doing aggressive contact tracing .

He said the woman was doing well as she did not need serious care at the moment, saying she was calm and comfortable.

For a better society

Total Views: 29 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

