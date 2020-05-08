BREAKING: Another Commissioner dies in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has describe the death of the Taraba State Commissioner for Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Naphtali Kefas, as a great lost to the state.

In a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicly, Bala Dan Abu, said that the death of Kefas in less than a year of his appointment into the state Executive Council has robbed the State of service of patriotic and hard working gentle man.

The Governor condoled with the Chairman of Wukari local government, the family and people of the area on the death of the Commissioner.

The Commissioner for Information, Taraba State, Bar. Danjuma Adamu, also confirmed the death of Kefas, saying that Kefas died at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

It was also gathered that Kefas had been seeing in public functions for a long period of time and had been flown to Dubai for treatment at different occasions.

Kefas was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives in the Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency. He lost the recent general election to Hon. Danjuma Shiddi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

It will be recalled that less than a month ago, Commissioner for Rural Development, Taraba State, Hon. Makus Senllo died of a brief illness in a Yola Hospital.

For a better society

Total Views: 98 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

