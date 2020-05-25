Breaking : 69 Nigerians arrive from Lebanon

Fifty trafficked girls and 19 stranded Nigerians arrived from Lebanon on Sunday night.

Their evacuation was at the expense of the Lebanese authorities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed these via his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.”

It was gathered they will be moved to Abuja where they will observe the 14-day compulsory isolation in line with protocol aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

In the last two weeks, the Federal Government has evacuated close to 1,000 from U.K, U.S, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirate.

