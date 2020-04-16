Breaking: 35 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

Nigeria has just recorded thirty-five new cases of COVID19.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the cases are reported as follow:
19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo
As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths#TakeResponsibility
