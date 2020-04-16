Home Latest News Breaking: 35 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

Breaking: 35 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

Nigeria has just recorded thirty-five new cases of COVID19.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the cases are reported as follow:

19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo

NCDC

@NCDCgov

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.

