Breaking: 268 Nigerians evacuated from China

No fewer than 268 Nigerians evacuated from China arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa made this known in her tweeter handle.

Shee said the returnees would proceed on compulsory 14 days quarantine as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

They were said to have been evicted from their homes and hotels following their alleged refusal to go for the mandatory quarantine imposed by the Guangdong Provincial authorities sequel to the outbreak of coronavirus

Details later..

