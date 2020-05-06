Breaking: 148 new Coronavirus cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 148 Coronavirus cases in the country. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 2,950 after the index case was recorded 99 days ago.

The ew 148 cases are 43 in Lagos, 32 in Kano, 14 in Zamfara, 10 in FCT, 9 in Katsina and 7 in Taraba.

Others include 6 each in Borno and Ogun, 5 in Oyo, 3 each in Edo, Kaduna and Bauchi, 2 each in Adamawa and Gombe; 1 each in Plateau, Sokoto and Kebb

A total of 64 Coronavirus patients were discharged in Nigeria in the last 24 hours with 5 new deaths.

