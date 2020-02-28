Breaking: 13 killed in multiple accidents along Bauchi-Jos Road

Not fewer than 13 people have been killed in multiple accidents that occurred in Bauchi State on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the accidents occurred in Tashan Maiturare and Takandan Giwa all along the busy Bauchi-Jos Federal Highway in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

In the first accident, which occurred at 9 pm on Thursday, no fewer than 11 victims died on the spot with others injured.

The second accident occurred in the early hours of Friday close to Takandan Giwa village when a car skidded off the road into the bush, leaving two people dead while others were injured.

When contacted, the Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State Sector Command, Ibrahim Abubakar, confirmed the accidents but said it was still gathering details.

