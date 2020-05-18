Borno saves over N400 million from pension verification

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state pension verification exercise committee has said that it has saved over N400 million in the ongoing verification of pensioners who retired from the service of the state government.

Briefing journalists at a Press briefing held at his office at the Musa Uman Secretariat. Maiduguri, the Borno State Head of Civil Service, Barr. Simon C. Malgwi, said the state Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has directed the enrolment of 552 ex-workers who retired from 2016 to April 2020.

Malgwi stated that Governor Zulum, having been considerably disturbed by the pension problems in the state, had to personally intervene in order to address the problem and ensure a hitch-free system of pension administration in the state.

The Head of Service stated that the 552 pensioners enrolled are inclusive of the 387 complaints received from the Nigerian Union of Pensioners received on Thursday, 12th March, 2020, during a public hearing that was presided by Governor Zulum in Maiduguri.

He further explained that about 90 percent of the pensioners have so far been cleared and paid their one month pension and the payment will continue after the process of their enrollment into pension scheme is fully completed. The remaining 10 per cent were largely not captured either due to non-reporting for the exercise or for being deferred for further investigation and necessary or appropriate action. This, he said, is as far as the 387 pension complaints received from the Nigerian Union of Pensioners.

Malgwi attributed the lingering pension crisis to a number of administrative factors and some unavoidable challenges on the part of the pensioners.

This, he said, included: failure to provide correct details, particularly in respect to bank account numbers and BVN, cases of fraud and unsavoury activities, deliberate overstay in service beyond the mandatory years of service or retirement age, collecting both salaries and pensions at the same time, impersonation, improper replacement and overpayments, cases of the next-of-kin not reporting death of pensioners to government until ATM expires and become stranded.

He assured the pensioners that the government’s commitment to offset all pension and salary arrears that are verified to be genuine, adding that there is no cause for alarm as no genuine pensioner who has worked for the state in any capacity and entitled to pension will be denied his or her legitimate retirement benefits.

He, however, called on civil servants to always process their retirement in good time to avoid unnecessary delays as government has put in place a system of automatic migration, from salary to pension whereby, all fresh retirees would have their pension in the month immediately after retirement.

The Head of Service also on behalf of the Borno State Government appreciated cooperation from the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and the pensioners themselves who have ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the verification exercise .

