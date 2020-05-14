Borno response committee warns private hospitals, clinics, others against treatment of Covid 19 patients

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State high powered committee on the Prevention and Control of Covid 19 has warned clinics, private hospitals,, pharmacies and patent Medicine stores against treating Covid 19 patents in their facilities .

The Secretary of the Committee, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura, while addressing newsmen at the Daily Media Update held at the Government House, Maiduguri, said: “The committee calls on the pharmacies and patent medicine stores not to treat or prescribe any medicine to Covid 19 patents, as the law allows them to only sell or give out prescribed medicine to patients and not to treat them.”.

” Clinics and private hospitals are also advised to watch out for any Covid 19 symptoms and reports to the state high powered committee for immediate action and treatments, as only the committees has the power to treat and manage covid 19 patens”, Dr Kwayabura added.

The commissioner said: “Borno State has recorded 186 cases of Covid 19 as at today, 21 deaths and over 18 discharged. To also address the increasing number of Covid 19 parents, the committee is coming up with 500 bed capacity isolation centre at BEWAC mega school; already, 100 bed capacity is ready, while the rest will be activated as the need arises’.

He also said, “The 500 bed capacity has a potable water, 250 KVA generator and with well trained personnel to man the facilities. General public should report any case of Covid 19 to our call centre, as the virus is not a death sentence”.

He further stated that the testing capacity in the state has also been increased to over 100 per cent, adding that very soon, the state owned testing laboratory will be ready at the Umaru Shehu General Hospital.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Zulum on Information, Hon. Tukur Mshelia, advised general public to disregard insinuations going round the state that any person taken to the hospitals will be treated of Covid 19, stressing that the misunderstanding was that most people with underline ailment such as hypertension, diabetic, asthma always trigger Covid 19.

Appreciating the response of the general public, Hon. Mshelia, who is also the coordinator of the Covid 19 Call centre, urged media to enlighten the general on the need for early report and treatments, as many people have been treated and discharged from the isolation centres.

For a better society

Total Views: 84 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

