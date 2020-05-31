Borno police parade 22 yr-old man for raping, 70 for other offences

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has paraded Usman Ibrahim, 22 for raping an eight year old girl and 70 other suspects for various offences across the state.

Addressing newsmen at the Command headquarters Maiduguri on Saturday, the commissioner of Police, CP, Mohammed Ndatsu, said the suspects were arrested across the state from January to May, 2020.

Represented at the briefing by the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edet Okon, said “the period under review, the following major achievements were recorded by the Command.

“CASE 1: Culpable Homicide/Attempt to commit offence to wit Kidnapping: Sometime in March, 2020 at night time, a group of armed men invaded the house of one Bukar Alhaji at Sokotouku village, Biu LGA in an attempt to kidnap him. When he resisted, he was shot death by the kidnappers who immediately fled the scene. Two of the assailants were later traced and arrested in collaboration with the Biu Local hunters. Suspects: 1. Musa Modu of Sokotouku village 2.Abubakar Ibrahim Birmu Bush in Biu LGA. Exhibits: Three cutlasses and three handsets”.

” CASE 2: Criminal Conspiracy and Kidnapping: 0n 07/04/2020, one Mallam Mohameed Sani ‘M’ of Murna Village, Yobe State was arrested in Askira/Uba for the Kidnap of one Dija Sajo ‘F’ and one Aishatu Buba. The criminal would later murder Dija Sajo before Police, in collaboration with local hunters intervened to rescue Aishatu after a gun duel with the kidnappers. Efforts are ongoing to arrest four other accomplices which the suspect confessed to have partaken in the kidnap. Suspect: Mallam Mohammed Sani.

” CASE 3: Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Kidnapping: Between 11/3/2020 and 2/5/2020, the under listed suspects were arrested for the kidnap of One Mallam and one Buba (their surnames remain unknown) at Nungu village in Askira/Uba LGA.”, Okon added.

The command said: Following a report of robbery of a tricycle with Reg. No. SHN 270 QA (Borno) and body number R14 at Daldal Division by one Mohammed Babakura on 12/5/2020 at about 1900hrs, investigation was ordered. And on 25/5/2020 at about 0630hrs, two culprits, one Mustapha Mohammed and one Makinta Babakura, were arrested by SARS operatives within the Maiduguri Metropolis. The robbed tricycle valued N350,000 was recovered. Suspects: 1.Mustapha Mohammed 2.)Makinta Babakura 3.)Mohammed Wakil”

“CASE 2: Armed Robbery and Culpable Homicide: On 19/4/2020 at about 2230hrs, one Yakubu Chiroma of Mafa LGA reported that the suspect, EX-PTE Aminu Ibrahim ‘M’ 24yrs attached to CIO Maimalari Barracks Maiduguri, attacked his Son one Ilisha Yakubu ‘m’ 25yrs at kaleri area Maiduguri and forcefully collected his handset, thereafter he used his service rifle and shot him on his abdomen, as a result he sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to UMTH for treatment. In the course of treatment, he gave up the ghost and was certified dead by the Doctor. Suspect: EX-PTE Aminu Ibrahim ‘M’ 24yrs Exhibit: One empty shell of 7.76mm ammunition”, the police added.

He said ” A School Girl: On 22/05/2020 at about 1400hrs, one Marcus Madu reported at GRA police station that sometimes in the month of January 2020, one Yusuf Adamu alias, Dawa Malla ‘m’ 28yrs old, dragged his Junior Sister, a 14 year old girl into his room and had carnal knowledge of her, as a result, the victim became pregnant. The suspect was eventually arrested and will be charged to court”.

“Case 2: On 22/04/2020, at about 0900hrs, a report was logged at Biu Police Station by one Hassan Chamalwa Kaku, that on 16/04/2020, the suspect, Usman Ibrahim ‘m’ of Galtimari Ward Biu town, dragged his 8yr-old daughter into his room and forcefully had a carnal knowledge of her. The suspect was, therefore, arrested and will be charged to court”, the police further stated.

On the sale and use of hard and illicit drugs, the Police said: “On 23/05/2020, acting on a tip off, the RRS of the Command swooped on a building belonging to one Momodu Fantami ‘m’ of Bulabulin Ngamdu where about 1 ,194 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.

“Case 2: On 27/5/2020 at about 1800hrs, the following suspect was arrested for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy and being in possession of 10 Drums and 500 litres of substances suspected to be METHYLENE CHLORIDE, a prohibited and controlled substance. Suspect: Kana Maina”, he added.

