Borno Gov breaks jinx, constructs, commissions, Biu council secretariat

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has broken the jinx of constructing a befitting local government secretariat in Biu, the headquarters of Biu Loocal Government, after several attempts by the past administrations to construct a secretariat.
The Governor also commissioned and inspected more other projects, in the council area.
The secretariat is historic in the history of the local government, because since the creation of Biu local government in 1976, it has been operating in the Biu Emirate council building, until Governor Zulum laid the foundation of the secretariat and saw to its completion withing six months of his administration.
This commissioning was coming less than two days after he commissioned seven projects comprising five in Hawul local government area which shares borders with Biu and two in Gwoza.
The Governor’s first activity in Biu was the commissioning of a Mega Primary School in Biu town which has three blocks of eight classrooms with staff administrative blockk, before commissioned a freshly built local government secretariat complex made up of 40 offices and a Local Education Authority complex which has 14 offices.
Zulum who was accompanied by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur and the state chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, inspected ongoing construction of 1.5 km road along Baba Nakori street, being handled by the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency.
The Governor directed that the road be completed within the next 70 days and assured that his administration would embark on additional 4.5km of roads in Biu town.
Zulum also laid the foundation for the construction of a modern Biu central mosque around the Emir’s palace, with capacity for 3,000 worshippers.
The Governor alongside government officials and other stakeholders paid homage to the Emir of Biu.
