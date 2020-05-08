Borno discharges first 2 Covid 19 patents

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State Committee on the Prevention of Covid 19 has said that two covid 19 patents have benn tested negetive and discharged from its isolation centre.

The Borno state commissioner for Information, Hon. Babajura Abba Jatau, who disclosed this during a daily Media update yesterday held at the Government House, Maiduguri said “the good news is that today we have discharged two Covid 19 patents from our usokatiin centers after been tested negetuve to the virus”.

Jatau who is also a member of the committee said “by Monday we are expecting more discharge InShaAllah , as many have also been tested negative to Corona virus but we are waiting for the second confirmation test to be conducted on them before final discharge”.

The commissioner said ” those that were held for quarantine at the Hajj camp will be discharge tomorrow after undergone 14 day’s mandatory isolation but unfortunate out of over 100 sample tested 7 of them were positive”.

Earlier, Secretary of the Borno state Covid 19 palliative Commiittee who is also the chairperson Borno state Emergency Management Agency. (SEMA) Hajiya Yabawa Kolo said the committee on palliative has distributed relief materials to poorest of the poor and the vulnerable of the vulnerable groups in Gwange I, II, III, IV Bolori I, II, Mafoni, Gamboru, Maisandari wards of the MMC and Jere.councils of the metropolis.

She said ” item’s distributed includes rice, maize, millet, guinea corn, macoroni, cooking oil, tomatoes paste, among other basic foods to 50 people from every pilling units”.

“The paluative were meant for the old age, widows, disables and those that have to go out before getting what to eat. Civil servants, politicians and pensioners are not part of these palliatives, because these palliatives is to curshion the affect if Covid 19 lockdown on the vulnerable members of the sicuety “, she added.

