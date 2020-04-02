Born releases N220m for construction of 2 roads within Maiduguri

Addressing journalists at the site of the projects ,the Borno State Commissioner for Works, Arch. Yerima Saleh said: “In spite the decline in revenue as a result of global Corona pandemic, Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the release of the sum of N220 million for the construction and reconstruction of Abuja Sheraton and Sahara road linking Bank of North and Post Office all within the Maiduguri metropolis, because of their importance to the people of these two areas”.

“You know Sahara road is in deplorable state, and during rainy season the road is not motorable and this road is economically and socially visible because of its importance, Governor Zulum has directed that the road should be reconstructed immediately.

“Secondly, the other road we went was Abuja Sheraton, the road from the main road to the Mega School; the Governor has also approved construction of the road. The area is a densely- populated area and also in fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people of the two areas he decides that the work should commence immediately “, he added.

Saleh also said: “The Sagara road is about 1.5 kilometres and about three kilometers drainage and Abuja Sheraton is about 300 metres and about two kilometers drainages all are expected to be completed in two months by June 2020”

On the Customs Flyover, the commissioner said the date for the completion of flyover is sacrosanct, the contract was signed in December 2019 and commenced wotk on 1st January 2020 and will be completed as scheduled, as the contractors are working according to plan. I don’t think the COVID 19 will affect our completion time of June 2021, as the materials are all on ground and we have not been informed of any problem.”

“In the area of compensation we have for received the sum of N110 million and distributed to all those affected by the construction of flyover. This fly over is very important because it link Maiduguri and borders of Chad, Cameroon and even central Africa, on the other parts it also leads to Bsma road, linking Maiduguri Banki and Cameroon road, which ate also international road. While their other parts are linking the area with other part of the city, it will be strategic because it eases the traffic grid”, he further said.

On his part, the project Manager of the Eighteen Engineering Company (EEC), Mr. Lee Chaogi, said: “The lock down as a result of Covid 29 will not affect our job because we have enough materials that we would use for the next two months. We are working according to the plan and we will deliver by the grace of God in June 2021.”

“We have not been facing any problem; the people have been cooperating with us and the work is about 30 per cent completion now”, he added.