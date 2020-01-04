Border closure: Igbo leader sends message to Buhari

The Leader of the Igbo Community in Zamfara (Eze Igbo Zamfara), Chief Egbuna Obijiaku, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to sustain its land border closure.

NAN reports that Obijiaku spoke on Saturday in Gusau.

The Eze Igbo said that the majority of Nigerians did not seem to realise the benefits of the border closure.

“I am pleading to fellow Nigerians to exercise patience and cooperate with President Muhammad Buhari to rehabilitate the country.

“This border closure will make Nigeria to be strong; it will allow us to stand on our feet. Many of us may not understand the advantages of this border closure.

“We have started witnessing some socio- economic advantages of the government’s policy.

“I am, therefore, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the closure for future benefits.

“It is in the good intention of President Muhammad Buhari to move Nigeria to a higher level.

“I am also calling on all Nigerians to cooperate with Mr President, irrespective of our differences,” he added.

The monarch also lauded the efforts of the state Gov. Bello Matawalle in promoting peace and stability.

