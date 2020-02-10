Book presentation the charming price in journalism ,politic an Autobiography in honor of Prince Bayo Osiyemi at 70
L-r... Oba Tijani Akinloye, Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi , Prince Bayo Osiyemi, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye ,during the book Presentation Ceremony of the Charming price In journalism and politic an Autobiography in honour of Prince Bayo Osiyemi at 70 held at Sheraton hotel ikeja Lagos on 4/2/20/20.... PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Vice chairman of Ikorodu Local government, Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, Mrs Folasade Onajobi,and Mrs Shade Abiola Agbalajobi during the book Presentation Ceremony of the Charming price In journalism and politic an Autobiography in honour of Prince Bayo Osiyemi at 70 held at Sheraton hotel ikeja Lagos 4/2/20/20 …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
