Boko Haram killing of CAN chairman cruel, provocative, says Buhari

SUNDAY ODE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government area of Adamawa state, describing it as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

In his reaction to the incident this Tuesday evening, President Buhari expressed sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill the religious leader while giving signals at the same of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

While vowing that the terrorists will pay dearly for their murderous acts, the President urged nation’s of the world to withdraw any form of support for Boko Haram and their ilks in Islamic State In West Africa (ISWAP), a statement by the Senate Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu noted.

“President Buhari consoles the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa state and the Bishop’s family over the sad loss of the man of God and assures that terrorists will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would comprehensively be defeated by our determined armed forces.

“President urged nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region,” the statement further read.

