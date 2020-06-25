Boko Haram insurgency, Borno develops 25 year Development Plan for post insurgency recovery

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state government has developed a 25 year Development Plan., as blueprint for post insurgency socio economic recovery efforts to restore the state back to its pass glory and be one of best among its pairs.

While speaking to newsmen at a press briefing to mark one year anniversary of Governor Zulum held at the Government House. Maiduguri on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on Sustainable Development Goals, Partnership and Humanitarian Coordination, Dr, Mairo Mandara, said *the Borneo State government, academia, traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders have developed a 25 years’ post insurgency development plan with 10 years implementation plan to be cared out on eight pillars”

“Pillar 1 human capacity development, 2 social reorientation; 3. leadership in Agriculture 4 Health, 5 Sustainable coordination. 6. Alternative Energy, and investment, 7. Regional cooperation and Building resilience rehabilitation and resettlement”, Dr Mandara added.

She said ” the Borno state government through the Borno State Agency for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had registered 53 International Non Governmental organisations (NGOS), 109 Civil Sociey otgsnisation, (CSOs), and 10 Community Base Organisations (CBOs) to coordinate and monitored humanitarian activities in the state.”

Also speaking at the press briefing, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajjiya Zuwaira Gambo ,said: ” We have received over 2,000 deradicalized ex- Boko Haram fighters, from Gombe deradicalization centre. Rehabilitated them and reintegrated them back to the society. I want to change one notion not all deradicalized persons are Boko Haram some were just found in wrong place at the wrong time, where they were arrested, interrogated and found innocent, that was why they were released”

“The ministry had trained over 300 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Cap making. Soap making, and tailoring and were given start up parks., as well assisted 1,037 blind men and women with the sum of N70, 000 each”, she added.

Presenting the score card of her agency, the Chairperson Borno State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA) Hajiya Yabawa Kolo said ” Governor zulum has distributed N1 billion as social protection to combination of 120, 000 female IDPs, 3,127 petty traders, another 3,127 physically challenged persons, 1,037 vulnerable blind men and women 28 152 youths engaged in waste for cash following ban on political thuggery and 300 female IDPs who survived gender based violence supported to start business after acquiring skills “.

“During the Covid 19 palliative distribution we have targeted and distributed palliatives to 427,128 vulnerable individuals/families in Abadsm. Bama, Danboa, Gwoza, Jere, Kala Balge, Kinduga. Mafa, Magumeri MMC, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala local government areas”, Kolo said.

The SEMA chairperson further said ” the agency distributed N93,800,000 start up packages to 3,127 person living with disabilities in MMC and Jere. Disbursement of N60,000 to 3,127 petty traders as sift loan to boast their capital in MMC and Jere. Set aside the sum of N800,000 SNC empowered 100 youths from each of 15 wards of MMC and Jere with the sum of ,N30,000 per months.”.

“Supported 120 000 vulnerable women with cash support to totaling 600 million in Abadam. Bama, Gwoza, Damboa, Jere, Kalabalge, MMC, Monguno, Mobbar, Ngala and Nganzai,” she added.

