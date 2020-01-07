Boko Haram: 32 killed, 35 others injured as bomb blast rocks Nigerian-Cameroon border towns

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

At least 32 persons including Nigerian soldiers were said to have lost their lives, while many others sustained various degrees of injuries when Improvised Explosive Device I(ED) suspected to be planted by the Boko Haram terrorists exploded at the Nigeria- Cameroon boarder town.

A security source, who does not want his name in print said “It happened precisely around 4pm at the local Market in Gamboru Ngala on a crowded bridge in the market town of Gamboru that leads into neighbouring Cameroon.

Also confirming the incident, an eye witness, Ahmad Musa, said dozens of people injured as a result of the attacks.

“The incident , which happened on the Fotokol bridge between Nigeria and Cameroon, at about 4pm has resulted to the death of many people. I personally counted 32 corpses on ground, including Nigerian soldiers”, Musa added.

He also said: “I just heard a loud sound of explosions; before I realized it, I saw many bodies on ground,, while others mostly children were crying for help. It was disheartening.”

Another resident, Mohammad Ali, who described the incident as unfortunate, said: “Many were severely injured, mostly children and women. We took 35 persons to the hospital at first but so many were injured.

“It was an unfortunate day and we are saddened about this. As you know, a lot of people moving in and out through the bridge”, Mohammed further said.

