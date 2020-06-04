Body of murdered Edo Lawyer recovered from shallow grave

By ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

It was an out pouring of grief and anguish when the remains of a lawyer, Barr. Osobase Omo-Iyoha were recovered and exhumed in a shallow grave where he was buried by his assailants in Unhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

Barr, Osobase was declared missing exactly two weeks ago after a heated argument with one of the children of a Benin High Chiefs, Chief Nosakhare Osadolor popularly called Afro

The late Barrister was said to have been beaten to stupor and later taken away to an unknown destination since 9th of May.

His lifeless body was buried in a shallow grave few metres away from the house of one of his assailants who are presently in the police custody.

Confirming the arrest of ten suspects in connection with the murder, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said the command will ensure justice is done.

