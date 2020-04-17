Bobrisky jeers his old picture

Cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky took to his Instagram account to make fun of his old picture.

Bobrisky shared an old picture of himself when he was arrested for pretending to be a female.

The picture had Bobrisky going down memory lane of how things were rough many years back before fame.

The Instagram picture was captioned, “When I was like this many years ago them born una well to ask me for a giveaway. That year I dey find who give me away because life tire me.”

Bobrisky, from Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State, was born male on August 31, 1992, at Ebute Meta, Lagos Mainland. He attended secondary school at the prestigious King’s College, Lagos, before bagging a BSc from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

For a better society

Total Views: 96 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

