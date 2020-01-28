 Bloomgist Camp to explore opportunities through social media -Ikenwa

Founder and publisher of The Bloomgist News, a digital news media, Mr. Mike Ikenwa, has said the fourth edition of the annual entrepreneurship conference for start-up and young business owners in West Africa organized by his organization, is to explore more opportunities through social media and other digital tools.

Speaking in Lagos recently, he said the two-day conference scheduled to hold from 7th-8th of March, 2020 at SUNFIT International Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin, will bring people together to meet, collaborate, network and share ideas.

Ikenwa said the event became necessary because the social media has given people a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things, but many youths are not utilizing it very well.

“There are lots of things we can do online and with digital tools. We can use them to build our businesses. Since getting funding from financial institutions is not easy in the part of the world, the best way is to use the available tool to do what one wants to do, before those people can come in.

“And, by doing so, one is creating awareness about his brand, thereby using the social media, which is a free tool and other digital tools online to create and build brands the way they want it.

“That is why we are bringing these people together, then bring professionals, content creators, digital marketers, web developers, and other successful entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and tells the participants how they can use all the digital tools online to build their brands”, Ikenwa said.

Ikenwa said last year’s edition recorded more than 100 people, which was triple to what was witnessed in 2013. “The last edition was massive. Though, more than250 people registered, but due to lack of fund and Sponsorship, we were able to admit only about 90. Thereafter, we noticed that more people became interested on it. So far more than 600 participants have indicated interest on this year’s edition themed ‘Disrupt; or be disrupted.”

For a better society

Total Views: 102 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

