A man suspected of killing his first wife over the weekend allegedly killed his second wife in their residence at No.9, Obosi Street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that he allegedly threw the deceased from the last floor of a five-storey building where they lived at about 10pm after killing her.

Information had it that the suspect was sent packing from his former apartment by his landlord following the loss of his first wife in mysterious circumstances.

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that the suspect and the deceased started dating after meeting at the Onitsha Bridgehead market where she worked as a sales girl.

“They met at surgical equipment section of the Onitsha Bridgehead market where the man also trades in one of the lines of the surgical section.

“As the relationship continued, he impregnated her but she later suffered miscarriage under mysterious circumstances.

“The man quickly paid her bride price last December after the girl took in again.

“The husband killed the wife for ritual purposes, said he threw her corpse of the wife from the last floor of the five-storey building

“We learnt he was sacked from where he was formerly living under mysterious circumstances and the same thing has happened, he is a ritualist,” he said.

The body of the deceased was reportedly discovered by police detectives after they stormed the scene following a tip off and also arrested suspect.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer of the area, Mr. Rabiu Garba said the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, SIIB for further investigation.