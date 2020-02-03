Bishop Esezobor refutes fake miracle allegation story, demands N2b damages

The President and Founder of the FireHouse Church International Worship Centre, Abuja Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor has issued an ultimatum to the publishers of The Nation Newspaper to retract an allegation levelled against him through its online publication of 28th January 2020.

The story which was captioned “DRAMA AS MAN DIES IN COFFIN AFTER ABUJA PASTOR ALLEGEDLY PAID HIM N500,000.00 FOR MIRACLE SCAM” alleged that the man of God paid a sum of N500,000 for a fake miracle that later claimed the life of an unnamed trader in Abuja.

In a letter dated 30th January 2020 by his solicitors, G.O.C Owo & Co , Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor demanded the following reliefs:

Retraction of the story in its entirety, an apology published in Six National Newspapers including The Nation Newspaper, delete of the unsubstantiated story from its website as well as payment of Two Billion Naira (N2,000,000 only) for the damages to his person and reputation.

According to counsel to the bishop, failure to oblige the requests will attract legal action against The Nation Newspaper and its publishers at the expiration date.

It would be recalled that the same allegation being recycled was first made in 2016 which the bishop denied unequivocally only for the story to resurface again four years later.

For a better society

Total Views: 67 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

