Biafra: Igbo group warns Kanu against attending parents’ burial

Barely three days to the burial ceremony of His Royal Highness, late Eze Israel Okwu Kanu of Afaraukwu community, Umuahia, Abia State and wife, late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu, parents of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu; an Igbo socio-cultural and political organization, Imeobi Igbo Forum, has begged the IPOB leader to keep off the burial venue to avoid being noticed by those going after him.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, the National Chairman of the forum, Chief Mike Ikegulu-Onugha, stated that, “Kanu should steer clear of the burial arena until all the issues are resolved.”

“He should wait until the coast is clear for him to come back. The dead must be buried whether Nnamdi is around or not. If he comes home, it is an opportunity for those who are looking for him to get him.

“We should not wait until he returns before the dead is buried. Left for me, the government of the federation should allow him to come and bury his parents. I wish he will come and bury his parents the way I did mine.

“However, rather than come and get involved in all sorts of trouble and military things and all sorts of issues, it is better for him to keep off.”

He spoke further saying, “The Federal Government should forgive a freedom fighter who is asking for a democratic/judicial means of independence. I see no harm in him, the President should pardon him to come back.”

The forum National chairman while sympathising with the family of Nnamdi Kanu over the demise of their parents, urged them to take heart stating that, “in all struggles, stories like this comes up. These are stories that will be told better in life. His parents died in the struggle, let us not mince words about it. The struggle has taken toll on them,” he stated further.

