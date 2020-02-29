Home Photo Gallery Benola cerebral palsy initiative , 7 years anniversary held at peninsula...

Benola cerebral palsy initiative , 7 years anniversary held at peninsula hotel lekki in Lagos

L-r... Consultant Cardiologist & Chairman Nigeria Polo Plus Rotary Campaign Community Dr. Tunji Funsho  , Former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Paul Dike (rtd)   Co-founder /Executive director  Benola  Cerebral Palsy initiative, Mrs. Alaba Gbadebo,, Former Executive Director First Bank Plc Mr Ola Oyelola,  Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshall Femi Gbadebo (rtd), Director/CEO at Leading Edge Consulting Dr Ije Jidenma,  immediate past advisory board of Benola with their award ,during a Cocktail party of the seven years anniversary held at peninsula hotel lekki  in Lagos on 26/2/2020... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Co-founder /Executive director  Benola  Cerebral Palsy initiative, Mrs. Alaba Gbadebo, Former Executive Director First Bank Plc Mr Ola Oyelola,  Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshall Femi Gbadebo (rtd), Director/CEO at Leading Edge ConsultingDr Ije Jidenma, Engr Adeniyi Raji and Deacon Yusuf Enebi. Immediate past advisory board of Benola with their award ,during a Cocktail party of the seven years anniversary held at peninsula hotel lekki  in Lagos on 26/2/2020.

L-r …New advisory Boards of Benola, Sir Lorenz Mba,Mrs Adeseke Odojukan, Co-founder /Executive director  Benola  Cerebral Palsy initiative, Mrs. Alaba Gbadebo, Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshall Femi Gbadebo (rtd).

L-r… Mrs Adeseke Odojukan, Co-founder /Executive director   Benola   Cerebral Palsy initiative, Mrs. Alaba Gbadebo, Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshall Femi Gbadebo (rtd.), Ms Titi Tade  and Dr Omaderi Boyo. Founders pose with new advisory board of Benola.

L-r… Co-founder /Executive director  Benola  Cerebral Palsy initiative, Mrs. Alaba Gbadebo,  Benola Cerebral Palsy Ambassador Oluwabusola Claudia Akinsola, project Coordinator Iyaniwura children care foundation (ICCF) Matilda Otitoloju,   Founder/CEO of Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative Air Vice Marshall Femi Gbadebo (rtd) during a Cocktail party of the seven years anniversary held at peninsula hotel lekki  in Lagos on 26/2/2020 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI

For a better society

Total Views: 46 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply