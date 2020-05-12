UGO AMADI

Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has said the National Assembly proposed free electricity supply to Nigerians for two months to make life easier during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is yet to be implemented “and as such, customers should continue to pay their bills”.

BEDC Asks Customers to Pay Bills, Says No Decision Yet on Free Electricity

The disco said if the free electricity palliative measure is approved, it will not cover the past bills and advised customers to manage their energy consumption “at this critical period to avoid accumulating huge bills that may be difficult to pay in the event that the measure is eventually not approved.”

The clarification according to the company was in reaction to claims that some customers in part of its coverage states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo were engaging the services of electricians to reconnect after being disconnected for non-payment of electricity bills on the excuse that Federal Government has promised free electricity.

Mr. Tayo Adekunle, spokesman for BEDC, who disclosed this in a statement noted that “it was in view of the need to ease the pandemic-induced hardship that it has increased significantly power availability to several customers in some locations across its franchise states, while suspending the rotational load management schedule for power supply.”

“No decision has been taken by the federal government on the proposal, while nobody is sure of the date of implementation, and electricity supply to customers presently is not free.

“BEDC Management completely aligns with the plans to ensure palliative measures including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months to make life easier, during the lockdown period due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.”

Tayo enjoined customers to pay their bills, noting that anybody caught in the act of illegal re-connection would be arrested and prosecuted in line with existing electricity regulations.

For a better society

Total Views: 58 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

