Be ready to accommodate criticisms, Alaafin warns Buhari, govs

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and other leaders in the country to be ready to accommodate criticisms, if they want democracy to succeed in the country.

He said the warning applied to all leaders in general.

The monarch, while receiving members of the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its chairman, Mr. Ademola Babalola, on a courtesy visit, said for Nigeria to have a true democracy, political and traditional leaders at all levels must be ready to take criticisms.

He said it was unfortunate that most of the leaders didn’t like criticism.

He said that there was no country in the world with the type of Nigeria’s constitution.

He said: “Our leaders, either political or traditional must be able to take criticism if we really want good democracy in Nigeria.

“Nowhere in the world that is running the type of constitution we are running in Nigeria. When people criticize me, I sit down and think if what they are criticizing me for is true or false, and I adjust.”

Oba Adeyemi lauded the efforts of journalists in the country towards the development of the nation despite the danger attached to their job.

He stated that the media as the fourth estate of the realm had made tremendous impact in moving the country forward.

“I have also benefited and made name through the media. I am aware of what you face in the course of discharging your duty; many journalist have been castigated and even detained,” he said.

Babalola earlier in his address, said the purpose of the courtesy call was to notify the monarch about the 100 days in office of the new Oyo NUJ executive members.

“That is why we decided to pay homage to the Alaafin in appreciation of his support for the union, and to receive a royal blessing over the programme lined up for the 100 day in office celebration.

“No journalist in Oyo State has not passed through this palace one time or the other for one story or research. The fatherly role you have been playing to journalist in the last few decades is much appreciated. We were elected in December 18, 2019, and we will be celebrating our 100 days in office in the next ten days. We thank the Alaafin for providing the kind of leadership Nigeria needs, particularly for the Yoruba Nation,” he said.

