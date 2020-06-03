BBNaija star Uriel searches for husband on Instagram

The former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Uriel Oputa, has begun the search for a partner who will become her husband on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Uriel took to her Instagram page to search for a hubby in her recent live show tagged ’Win UUs heart’.

According to the reality TV star, she is on the search for a better half and will select one from over 15 suitors, in her recent Instagram post she wrote ’13 more to go’.

Uriel said she has been single for over 5 years now and is desperate to get back into a relationship.

On the show, Uriel had a live date with different suitors asking them questions and getting to know more about their personal life.

The reality star is hosting the show in conjunction with the Chief executive officer, CMC cars, Chidi Mike, who promised to give her the sum of N5 million if she succeeds in hooking a man.

Uriel thanked Nigerian comedian and actor Chigul aka Chioma Omeruah for giving her the idea of starting the show.

Win UUs heart will hold Thursdays and Saturdays till she finds her suitor.

For a better society

Total Views: 132 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

