Bayelsans must stop criticising Dickson – Commissioner

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Daniel Markson-Iworiso, has faulted fierce critics of the eight years administration of Governor Seriake Dickson in the state, declaring that Governor Dickson should be commended and not condemned by the people of the State.

Iworiso who also warned the critics of Dickson administration to stop, “bad mouthing” the commendable performance of the outgoing administration, asked them not to join the bandwagon of critics and avoid trouble.

The Bayelsa Information Commissioner made this known yesterday in Yenagoa during the State Monthly Transparency briefing for the Month of November.

According to him, though many are quick to join the bandwagon to criticize Governor Dickson’s eight years administration, the administration has laid down lasting legacies in the areas of education, good health care, Model Schools, education and Infrastructure across the state that will stand the test of time.

He said, “For those who are quick to join the band wagon to fiercely criticize Governor Seriake Dickson, they are making a huge mistake. Governance is not a tea party. Whatever they say is a personal opinion. Let me put it on record that the restoration Government will be talked about for a long time to come.”

“When it is said and done, this government will be one government that we will be proud of at the end of the day. It is sad that some people are bad mouthing Gov. Dickson. I just hope that some of them will not use their mouth to entre trouble. All the Government need now is prayer. He did well inspite of the challenges it faced. Governor Dickson need commendation not condemnation”

“We know this is the end of the road for the administration. But it has become a responsible government that have done the most for the people of the state. The restoration has accomplished the most in all areas, and am so proud that we have served meritoriously. Posperity will be fair to Governor Dickson. He will emerge as best government to have emerged in the history of Bayelsa state.”

Hon. Iworiso, however declared that he is personally proud to have served in the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson,”I will not regret one day to have served in the restoration administration.”

