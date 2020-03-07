Bayelsa: Pastor Adeboye predicts my victory at S’ Court – Gov. Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa state, Duoye Diri, has revealed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), predicted his victory at the Supreme Court.

Diri stated this on Friday, at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to him, he visited Adeboye during his election travails and the cleric assured him he would recover his mandate.

“I visited this church on the 11th of December during the programme of the Great Turn Around.

“After the service, I went to see Daddy G.O. He prayed for me and thereafter, he said, ‘It is well. Go and when you receive it, come back to the church’.

“The judicial processes continued until the 14th of February about 24 hours to the swearing-in ceremony of the alleged winner. Brethren, a miracle was accomplished. The Supreme Court declared me the winner of that election.

“I have come to give Him (God) the glory and to return the glory to Him and to Him alone,” Diri told the congregation.

In February, the apex court struck out the All Progressives Congress (APC) suit, seeking a review of the judgment to sack David Lyon as Governor-elect.

Justice Amina Augie who read the judgment, stated that the application lacked merit and maintained the decisions of the court are final.

