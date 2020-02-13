Bayelsa: No other candidate is qualified to be sworn in as governor – Oshiomhole

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja
The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that with the nullification of the election of David Lyon as the governor by the Supreme Court, no other candidate meet the requirement to be sworn in as directed.
At a press conference, Oshiomhole declared that “Nobody will be sworn in on Friday as the new governor in Bayelsa state.”
Oshiomhole said the Supreme Court judgement did not order that the PDP governorship candidate should be sworn in.
“In this case nobody apart from David Lyon meet desire spread as expressed by the Supreme Court.
“The next candidate who happens to be a PDP candidate does not have one quarter of the votes cast in that election.”
