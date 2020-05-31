Bauchi: Parents advised to educate girl child on sex education to avoid unwanted pregnancies

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammad, has advised parents in the state to educate their the girl-child on sex education to prevent them from unwanted and unplanned pregnancies.

Dr Rilwanu gave the advice on Saturday while briefing members of Bauchi State Public Health Media Network, saying that mothers have a great role in educating the girl child on sex education.

He said if such was done, unwanted pregnancy will be avoided thereby reducing death from complications from unprofessional act of abortion in the state.

According to him, one major problem to family health issues in the state, is lack of understanding of the importance of Child Birth Spacing (CBS) by the victims as well as ignorance.

The Chairman also disclosed that out of the 1,108 primary healthcare centers in the state, over 600 provided CBS services.

He said the agency would scale up male engagement on mobilization across the state.

Dr Mohammed added, “We have male participating in CBS activities but will do more as heads of the families”.

He then commended the role of journalists in educating the public on CBS, which is geared at saving the lives of mothers and babies in the state.

