Bauchi Governor hails Supreme Court judgment

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has commended the judiciary for its verdict which he said led to his victory at the Supreme Court just as he said that the court processes was a big distraction to his government.

Bala Mohammed said this during an interactive session with pressmen at the Government House, Bauchi, saying that he dedicated his victory to God and the people of the state.

According to him, his victory at the Supreme Court does not call for celebration, but a time of sober reflection on how to make the state better.

The Governor said, “I again dedicate this victory to God and the people of Bauchi State irrespective of their political, social, religious or ethnic affiliations. I am humbled by what happened yesterday at the Supreme Court because the Court verdict was a clear manifestation of the will of the people”.

“There is no winner in this case and as far as i am concerned, the loser is the poverty, saboteurs, lack of good education and anything that pulls the state backwards. This is not time to celebrate and dine, but to think of how to deliver Bauchi State from the shackles of poverty, insecurity and bad governance”.

When asked on the Supreme Court judgment on the Imo State Governorship election, the Governor stated that the judgment was very painful process for him as a PDP member who knows what former Governor Emeka Ihedioha stands for in democracy.

” I felt very bad what happened to Emeka Ihedioha because what befell him can happen to anybody. The judgment gave me fears for the first time, especially when I saw the confidence displayed by my opponent. The Court processes was a major distraction to my administration, but as painful as it was, I am ready to forgive”, he said.

Speaking on his focus of his administration, he said that he has laid an agenda for the state for the next four years by running a transparent Government, urging the people of the state to shun the act of praise singing as it is one of the problems of bad governance.

