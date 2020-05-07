Bauchi Gov insists Chroloquine cures coronavirus

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has maintained that Chroloquine, Zithromax, Zinc and victim C are used for the cure of Coronavirus as he was administrated with the drugs when he was receiving treatment in isolation.

The Governor while reacting to comments generated in the social media on the directive for the use of the drugs for treatment of the virus, during a COVID 19 press conference, held at the Government House, bauchi, saying that he has no apology for saying that.

According to him, due to reactions from the social media on the recommendation of the drugs for COVID 19, he felt he should make certain clarifications concerning the misconception that trailed the news.

He said, “Pertaining what I said about the use of Chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and vitamin C for the treatment of COVID 19 that i was misquoted. I was once a COVID 19 patient, how did I get cured, I only made a recommendation and it is not a recommendation of the commitee for COVID 19 in the state”

“I have no apology for saying that I used Chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and vitamin C to get cured, but Allah cured me.To me, it is better you take something rather than sit down and die.We have not recorded any death in bauchi state and I still maintain that.The person that died came after the test and you can see that we have 80 patients. By the grace of Allah, Allah will heal all our patients”.

The Governor added, “It is not Chloroquine or anything, many countries are using modern medicine to combat the pandemic. It is a common knowledge that COVID 19 has no vaccine and drugs, we are just grappling in the dark, but if you have symptoms of fever, you take Chloroquine and cure it. If you have symptoms of infection, you take Zithromax and cure it.If you have symptom of weakness, you can take Panadol to cure it. You don’t need a doctor, however doctors are prescribing. I did not take these drugs on my own, I took it based on the recommendation”.

