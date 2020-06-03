Bauchi Deputy Governor tests positive for COVID-19

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at the state isolation centre.

A statement from the state government says the deputy governor who is also the incident commander of COVID-19 in the state contracted the disease while on duty.

It would be recalled that the state governor Bala Mohammed had earlier contracted the disease and subsequently discharged after he tested negative at the end of his isolation and treatment.

Meanwhile the state governor, Bala Muhammed has asked citizens of the state to adhere strictly to the protocols against the virus as it spreads in the state.

For a better society

Total Views: 79 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

