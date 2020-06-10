Bauchi APC suspends State leadership

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A faction of the Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the suspension of the State Executive Council led by Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana.

But Nana in a swift reaction described the purported removal as illegal.

The leader of the faction, Rabiu Danbaba who is the Bauchi LGA Chairman of the party disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the factional state secretariat at Tirwun.

He said that the present Executive Council was imposed on the party by the former Governor, Mohammed Abubakar to enable him achieve his failed re-election bid.

According to him, the action which did not go down well with many of the members contributed to the failure of the party in the last general election in the state lamenting that since then the APC has remained in limbo.

He added, “As far as we are concerned, we have dissolved the State Executive Council led by Uba Nana while Alhaji Aminu Naborno is now the State Chairman of the APC in Bauchi State pending the conduct of congress”.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Ago, who introduced himself as the National Delegate of the party said that the Uba Nana led executives has demonstrated lack of focus, ineptitude and inability to lead the party at a time like this.

Ibrahim Ago also alleged that the leadership is romancing with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP led administration in the state a development that has weakened the strength of the opposition in the state coupled with lack of direction for the party.

He then assured that people like him will not allow the party to go into oblivion in the state declaring that, “yes we are in the opposition now and we must exhibit every action of an opposition party in order to have a credible governance in the state”.

In his reaction, State Chairman of the party purportedly suspended, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana said that the action and statement of the APC was illegal.

He said that party has its leaders and its backed with the party’s constitution, hence,the need for party members to refer to the document before acting.

The chairman further dismissed the statement of the faction, adding that it is void and invalid.

He said that the allegation by the faction of the APC on romancing with PDP was false.

For a better society

Total Views: 172 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

