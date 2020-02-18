Bariga Projects: Sanwo-Olu tasks council chairmen on performance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has challenged all other 56 council chairmen in the State to emulate the Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon Kolade Alabi, on his exceptional performance.

Sanwo-Olu gave the remark during the commissioning of 11 roads, primary health centre and blocks of classrooms constructed by the Chairman in the council area.

The Governor who led his cabinet members to the area took a tour round the facilities scattered in Bariga council.

According to the Governor, “the Chairman is our pride; he has demonstrated real partnership with the State Government. The man who is leading and others are following.

“I’m very excited for several reasons. This is the first local council that has taken the full tour to commission projects. I want to say that I’m totally encouraged by what we have seen here this afternoon.

“I want to use the chairman as a call of pride to other 56 council chairmen. It is total transformation in Bariga,” he said.

He highlighted the projects, which includes three blocks of ten classrooms with four toilets, recreational facilities, a 24-hour Primary Health Centre and 11 roads.

Sanwo-Olu, however, promised: “As a government, to demonstrate our commitment, very soon, we shall start the rehabilitation of St. Finbarr’s Road up to Jagunmolu Street. We will complement with these roads.”

While charging the chairman to do more, the Governor promised to appoint a Special Adviser from Bariga as a way of demonstrating his administration support for the council.

The Chairman of the Council, Alabi said he had been able to bridge the gap between promise and reality.

“I’m from that school of thought that has the capacity and capability to do things that may look impossible. This place used to be called mosquito village has been transformed.”

“Today, it is a new dawn in Bariga; we have keyed into this THEMES agenda. The roads just commissioned have two terminals to the Third Mainland Bridge.” Alabi said.

While thanking the Governor for the support, the Chairman said the projects carried out were some of his campaign promises.

