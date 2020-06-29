Home Sports Football Barcelona to sign Pjanic from Juventus for initial 60 million euros

Barcelona to sign Pjanic from Juventus for initial 60 million euros

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Bosnian international midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for an initial 60 million euros ($67.4m), plus a potential five million euros more in bonuses, the two clubs announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old will move to the Camp Nou on a four-year deal once the current, delayed season has been completed.

The two clubs earlier confirmed that Brazilian international midfielder Arthur Melo will move in the opposite direction to Juventus in a separate deal for 72 million euros plus a further 10 million euros in variables.

