Bank officials testify in Shehu Sani’s alleged bribery case

Two members of staff of a new generation bank, on Tuesday, gave their evidence in the ongoing trial of a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Beckley and Elizabeth, who were compliance officers with the bank, testified before Justice Inyang Ekwo in two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud levied against Sani by the EFCC.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the EFCC had, on January 27, arraigned the former lawmaker, who was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly “collecting 25,000 dollars″ in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magic.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(NAN)

