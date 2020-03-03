Banditry: Buhari talks tough, vows to sustain military operations

SUNDAY ODE, Abuja

The presidency on Monday has expressed deep sadness and regret over the latest bandits attack in Kaduna State that killed over 50 people and left scores injured.

A statement by the presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu said from reports received, it is obvious that the bandits are unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensives against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests.

This administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them, the statement noted.

President Buhari, Shehu said, assures the people of Kaduna State and other parts of the country that this government would continue to deploy all available resources to fight these cold-hearted bandits with a view to bringing them to their knees.

These criminals should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens, he said.

The President, while expressing profound commiserations to the victims of this heinous attack in Kaduna State, sent a strong warning to the killers:

“The criminals cannot be lucky always; we are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and brought to justice.”

