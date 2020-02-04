Ban: Lagos deploys 65 buses to take charge of 35,000 passengers

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Bus Services Ltd. (LBSL) on Monday deployed additional 65 buses on Lagos roads, noting it is aimed to carry 35,000 passengers on daily basis.

Managing Director of LBSL, Idowu Oguntona who addressed the press on Monday at its office in Yaba said the deployment is in addition to already existing buses on the roads.

He said the addition is to ease current pressure being experienced on the roads occasioned by the ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles on major highways and bridges.

“What we noticed from when we deployed the buses in the morning, it really helped people to move around; we’ve been able to record about 10,000 in terms of ridership just within the morning period and from our projection, this 65 buses will be able to carry 35,000 people on a daily basis when the situation becomes fully stabilized”.

The 65 buses, the MD said are deployed to seven roads which are: Oshodi to Ajah, Inner Marina to Ajah, Obalende to Ajah, CMS to Ajah, Ikeja to Ojota, Ikeja to Ogba, Berger to Ojota.

He also said there are plans to have mini buses to ply the inner/feeder roads because the bigger buses cannot ply those routes.

“The plan is to inject smaller buses, medium capacity buses that can carry about 30 passengers to the feeder roads”, he said.

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

