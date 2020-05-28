Bakre quits FCMB to manage PARALLEX Bank

With his wealth of experience in the Nigerian banking sector, the coming of Mr. Femi Bakre as the Managing Director of PARALLEX Bank, a newly licenced commercial bank, will see the financial institution competing favourably with other existing commercial banks in the country.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently licenced PARALLEX Bank, while Mr Bakre took up the Managing Director’s role on the 4th of May 2020.

Bakre had disengaged from First City Monument Bank (FCMB) on 31st March, 2020 after nine years and three months meritorious service as an Executive Director to take up the Managing Director’s role of the new bank.

The bank is currently putting final touches to the conditions attached to its Approval in Principle (AIP) by CBN in order to secure the final licence before throwing its gate open to the public soon.

Bakre was Executive Director Institutional Banking (Global) at First City Monument Bank Limited, with a demonstrated clean record of service in the banking industry.

Skilled in Risk Management, Customer Service, Banking, Credit Analysis, and Financial Analysis, he is a. strong finance professional with a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from University of Lagos.

He attended University of Lagos where he obtained a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance between 1996 – 1998, Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance, University of Lagos 1984 – 1987 and the School of Basic Studies, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, HSC 1982 – 1984.

For a better society

Total Views: 447 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

