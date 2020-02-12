B’ Haram strikes again in Borno after Buhari’s visit

A number of Borno State residents fled their homes Wednesday evening.

This followed an attack by Boko Haram at Jiddari-Polo area, near Maiduguri, the state capital.

A video on social media shows people of different ages trekking inward the city centre away from the violence.

It was gathered that soldiers are engaging them.

The fresh battle occurred few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left Borno on a sympathy visit.

Buhari, was booed, during the visit.

