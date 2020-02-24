B’ Haram: Sen. Sani demands deployment of special protection unit to guard worship centers against terrorists

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has tasked the federal government to deploy special protection unit in order to guard worshipping centers against assailants.This, he said will assist in averting sectarian crisis in the country.

Sen. Sani in his verified twitter handle, noted that the continued condemnable attacks targeting Churches and the Clergy in the North by the insurgents demands the deployment of special protection unit to guard worshipping centers.

“The continued condemnable targeting of Churches and the Clergy in the North East by the insurgents, in order to trigger a sectarian crisis, demands that special protection unit need to be deployed to protect worshiping centers, or their private guards be permitted to bear arms”, Sen. Sani tweeted.

Recall that Boko Haram terrorists had recently attacked Garkida town in Gombi local government areas of Adamawa state setting ablaze Churches as well as other public buildings.

