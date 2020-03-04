B’ Haram: Scores feared dead as insurgents attack Damboa in Borno

Several persons are feared dead following a fresh insurgent attack on Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state, Northeast Nigeria.

The insurgents stormed the council where more than nine military Generals were holding ground at about 6:30 am on Wednesday and shot sporadically.

A military source reveals, that the insurgents had earlier written, informing communities in Damboa of their planned attack and have attempted to make an inroad on several occasions but failed to take the town.

It could be recalled that the last attack on Damboa lasted for nine hours before the insurgents were finally repelled. However, residents of the area also reported that the insurgents have been communicating with their wives who mostly live in IDP camps in the community.

Following the attack,a resident of Damboa, who spoke on phone to our Correspondent said for over two hours troops from the 25 task force brigade in Damboa alongside hundreds of hunters and members of the civilian JTF exchanged gunfire with the insurgents.

According to him, the insurgents arrived in more than 30 gun trucks chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as they engaged the military who were holding ground in Damboa.

The soldiers were reportedly in position, ready to repel attacks, having been pre-informed of the planned attack by the insurgents

”When they starting shooting people began to run to the bush. The hunters and CJTF along with soldiers engaged them, but it seems they have come prepared until the soldiers get air support before the insurgents began to withdraw.” Ahmed Sani a vendor with one of the NGO’s supplying food to displaced persons in Damboa said.

Another resident reveals that the insurgents were being expected since yesterday, but they did not show up until this morning and they came from three directions, a situation which almost confused the soldiers. However, their act of bravery and air support from the Nigerian Airforce gave the soldiers edge to decimate the attackers.

Damboa which is situated between Alagarno and Sambisa forest has been notorious in the activities of Boko Haram since the time of Mohammed Ali, the real founder, who was killed in Damboa Alagarno forest after the sect were displaced and forced out of Kanamma in Yobe state.

This was before the emergence of Mohammed Yusuf, who took control of the deadly sect and led it until July 27, 2009 crises in Borno state.

Meanwhile, several calls placed to the Army Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu on the recent attack in Damboa was not responded to as at the time of filing this report.

