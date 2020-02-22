B’ Haram: Saraki reveals conversation with Leah Sharibu’s father

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Friday contacted father of Leah Sharibu, the abducted Dapchi girl still in captivity of Boko Haram.

Thursday marked the second year of Leah Sharibu in the captivity of insurgents.

We recalls that Leah was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists sometime in February 2018 from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

However, the insurgents, released some girls but held onto Leah over her refusal to renounce her fate as a Christian.

President Muhammadu Buhari few days ago expressed concern that Leah was the only one left in captivity because she refused to renounce her faith.

Saraki in a post on Twitter disclosed that he reassured Leah Sharibu’s father on a phone call that his daughter will return home safely soon.

The former senate president also prayed that Security agencies end insurgency ravaging the country very soon.

Saraki wrote: “Earlier this evening, I spoke with Mr Nathan Sharibu to personally sympathize with him over the two-year ordeal his family has had to endure with the continued captivity of his daughter, Leah. I prayed with him that Allah will one day ensure her safe return.

“I also prayed that Allah will give our security agencies the wisdom and skill required to bring this insurgency to an end.”

