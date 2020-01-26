B’ Haram: Salkida affirms Leah Sharibu now a mother

Ahmed Salkida, a journalist, who has access to Boko Haram has confirmed that aducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu has given birth.

Recall that Boko Haram had abducted Sharibu from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe state on February 19, 2018.

However, reports emerged on Saturday night that Leah was forcefully converted to Islam and married off to a top Boko Haram Commander.

She was also reported to have been delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage.

Confirming the news, Salkida in a post on his Twitter page said Sharibu is now a mother.

He, however, failed to disclose the gender of the child.

Salkida wrote: “Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy?

“Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences? She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby.”

